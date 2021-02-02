Imagination and the Will: What You Gaze On Is What You Become
bySam Guzman
—
1 month ago
in
You can also filter by categories#FultonFridaysAbortionAddictionAdventAgrarianismAngelsAnnouncementsArtAsceticismBeardsBeautyBeerBook ReviewBooksCardinal VirtuesCatechesisCatholic in the CubicleChairtyCharityChestertonChurch HistoryClear CreakClear CreekCombatconfessionConsecrationContestsConversionCourageCultureDeadly SinsDepressionDevotionsDisciplineDiscouragementDomestic ChurchDressDrinkingEducationEncouragementEnvironmentEtiquetteEucharistEvangelizationEventsFaithFamilyFarmingFastingFathersFeastsFraternitasFriendshipGardeningGearGentleman SaintsGet Married Young ManGiftsGiveawaysGratitudeGroomingHabitsHappinessHeresiesHobbiesHolidaysHoly MassHomesteadingHopeHumilityIndulgencesInterviewIte!Jesus ChristLeadershipLentLifestyleListsLiteratureLiturgical YearLiturgyLoveManly Catholic MenManly MoviesMarriageMaryMasculinityMoviesMusicNewsNFPObedienceOutdoorsPapacyPeacePenancePersecutionPersonalPipespodcastPornPornographyPrayerPrayersPriesthoodProductsPurityRecoveryRelationshipsRepentanceReviewsRosarysacramentsSacred HeartSaintsScriptureSeven Deadly SinsShakespeareShavingSinSmokingSpiritual WeaponsSportsSt. JosephStrengthSufferingTechnologyThe ChurchThe Country GentlemanThe Gentleman's ListTheological VirtuesTheologyTraditionTruthUncategorizedVideosVirtueWebinarsWill of GodWomenWorkWorship
Sorry, we didn't find anything.
bySam Guzman
—
1 month ago
in
4 People Replies to “Imagination and the Will: What You Gaze On Is What You Become”
Indeed a great writing. But is it not love more powerful than reason?
Great article! The imagination is incredibly powerful. What we read is what forms our thoughts. Sometimes the best books that form the holiest thoughts come from fiction books especially the works of Tolkien and C. S. Lewis.
Great write. Looking for this exact info/ explanation. Thanks
This was a very good post and I really needed it thanks. I’m going to look into Spiritual Exercises!